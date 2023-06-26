Aspen Ideas Festival 2023 live updates: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt to discuss AI

What to know about the 2023 Aspen Ideas Festival
- The Aspen Ideas Festival is hosted by the Aspen institute, a non-profit founded in 1949 that is dedicated to “change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world.”
- Panels topics range from "Generative A.I. and the Rest of Us" to "Growing Wealth for Latinos."
- NBCUniversal News Group is the media partner of the Aspen Ideas Festival.
Good morning from Aspen
It's a cool, crisp morning in the mountains as the third day of the Aspen Ideas Festival gets started.
We'll have coverage throughout today and the rest of the week of some of the biggest panels and speakers on topics ranging from AI and the economy to China and reimagining education in the U.S.
A 'sneak peak' at the festival prep
In an Instagram post last week, the festival shared a short video "sneak peek behind the scenes" as organizers geared up to welcome attendees.
When does the festival take place?
The festival officially began on Saturday June 24 and runs until Friday.
Program tracks include: We the People; The Edge of Intelligence; Age of Uncertainty: Imagining a New World Order; Life Well Lived; Driving the Economy Forward; Powering the Future; The Mind; and Viewpoints.
Who is speaking at Aspen Ideas Festival?
Monday’s line-up includes people like GM CEO Mary Barra, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.
You can take a look at the full schedule here.