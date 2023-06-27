Aspen Ideas Festival live updates: Facebook Oversight Board member to discuss online content moderation

The origin of the Facebook Oversight Board

Nossel starts out setting the stage for the start of Facebook’s Oversight Board, noting the social media platform’s early embrace of free speech and eventual turn to more moderation.

She said she’s been on the board for about two years and said that she had some initial concern about joining it — but that the idea of an independent board was worth trying and could be better than relying on governments.

“I sort of thought by process of elimination, that this international body of experts was something worth trying and that it was better to be part of the experiment and try to shape it,” Nossel said.