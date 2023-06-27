Aspen Ideas Festival live updates: Facebook Oversight Board member to discuss online content moderation

What to know about the 2023 Aspen Ideas Festival
- The Aspen Ideas Festival is hosted by the Aspen Institute, a nonprofit founded in 1949 that is dedicated to “change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world.”
- Tuesday's biggest speakers include Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, journalist Katie Couric and actor Brian Cox.
The origin of the Facebook Oversight Board
Nossel starts out setting the stage for the start of Facebook’s Oversight Board, noting the social media platform’s early embrace of free speech and eventual turn to more moderation.
She said she’s been on the board for about two years and said that she had some initial concern about joining it — but that the idea of an independent board was worth trying and could be better than relying on governments.
“I sort of thought by process of elimination, that this international body of experts was something worth trying and that it was better to be part of the experiment and try to shape it,” Nossel said.
The challenges of tech moderation
Our first panel of the day is: "What to Take Down, What to Leave Up, and Why," featuring Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, a human rights and free expression organization. Mary Anne Franks, a law professor at George Washington Law School, is hosting the panel.
Nossel is a member of the Facebook Oversight Board, which was founded to help the company engage outside experts around questions of how to moderate its platform.
Tech moderation remains a technically challenging and politically fraught topic. Many major tech companies made major changes to their policies and hired specialized teams to more aggressively and thoroughly moderate their platforms, but layoffs combined with growing political pushback from Republicans has reined in some moderation efforts.
Good morning from Aspen
It's a bright and windy morning here in Aspen, where we're getting ready for a big day of discussion.
What's up first on Tuesday's agenda?
Our live blog coverage will begin with a session titled "What to Take Down, What to Leave Up, and Why." The discussion between John McWhorter and Suzanne Nossel will be about the legal and ethical implications of content moderation online.
Nossel sits on the Facebook Oversight Board and is the CEO of PEN America, a human rights and free-expression organization. McWhorter is a professor at Columbia University, where he teaches linguistics, American studies, and music history.
Here’s what you missed Monday
Among Monday's speakers were the heads of Chevron and GM.
Asked how he felt about the attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion programs, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said such programs were critical to Chevron’s strategy.
“I think the business case for DE&I is overwhelmingly evident,” he said.
Wirth said Chevron needs the skills and talents of people from all different backgrounds, to source people from every country, every culture, every ethnic and racial background.
“And then we need them to be their best selves. ... If we can’t have that, we won’t have the talent to deal with these big challenges,” he said. “We are not turning away because it’s part and parcel of our business strategy and our success depends on it.”
GM CEO Mary Barra offered three tips to young professionals for success in the auto industry. She told them to find their passion, work hard and do every job as though it's the job they'll do for the rest of their lives.
“Don’t rent a job; do it like you’re going to own it,” Barra said.