Aspen Ideas Festival live updates: Leaders discuss America’s gun problem

Kicking off Wednesday: A deep dive into America's gun problem

Wednesday kicks off with a panel called “Wicked Problem: Guns in America,” which features a discussion between Rep. Lucy McBath, whose son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed in 2012, John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, and others.

The focus of the panel: There is no question that the U.S. is an outlier in both gun ownership and gun violence. But there is debate over the underlying causes of the grim statistics unique to this country, as well as the solutions that would make it a safer place to live.

Joined by Jenn White, the host of NPR’s “1A,” Clark Neily, the senior vice president for legal studies at the Cato Institute and Jennifer Carlson, an associate professor of sociology and government and public policy at University of Arizona, McBath and Feinblatt will discuss how to remove the obstacles that prevent a reduction in gun violence in America.