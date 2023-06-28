Aspen Ideas Festival live updates: Leaders discuss America’s gun problem

What to know about the 2023 Aspen Ideas Festival
- The Aspen Ideas Festival is hosted by the Aspen Institute, a nonprofit founded in 1949 that is dedicated to “change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world.”
- Wednesday's speakers and moderators include actor John Leguizamo, NBC News anchor Tom Llamas and New York Times financial columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin.
- NBCUniversal News Group is the media partner of the Aspen Ideas Festival.
Kicking off Wednesday: A deep dive into America's gun problem
Wednesday kicks off with a panel called “Wicked Problem: Guns in America,” which features a discussion between Rep. Lucy McBath, whose son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed in 2012, John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, and others.
The focus of the panel: There is no question that the U.S. is an outlier in both gun ownership and gun violence. But there is debate over the underlying causes of the grim statistics unique to this country, as well as the solutions that would make it a safer place to live.
Joined by Jenn White, the host of NPR’s “1A,” Clark Neily, the senior vice president for legal studies at the Cato Institute and Jennifer Carlson, an associate professor of sociology and government and public policy at University of Arizona, McBath and Feinblatt will discuss how to remove the obstacles that prevent a reduction in gun violence in America.
Rainn Wilson talks spirituality at Aspen Ideas FestivalJune 28, 202310:53
Cheney says she won’t do anything that 'helps' Trump as she weighs White House bid
Liz Cheney speaks one-on-one with Lester Holt: ExclusiveJune 27, 202303:32
Former Rep. Liz Cheney — one of the most vocal GOP critics of Donald Trump — is staying mum on her 2024 plans but said in an interview Tuesday that she has no intention of taking any steps that would help the former president return to office.
“I’m not going to do anything that helps Donald Trump,” Cheney told NBC News’ Lester Holt at the Aspen Ideas Festival. “I’ll make a decision about sort of what I do, and what comes next, later on this year.”
Cheney, who represented Wyoming in Congress for six years before losing in the 2022 GOP primary to a Trump-backed candidate, was also asked whether she would run as a Republican or a third-party candidate if she were to launch a White House bid.
“The way that I’m thinking about where we are and what has to be done is much less about, you know, what should I do in terms of am I going to be a candidate or not ... and much more about stopping Donald Trump whatever that takes,” she said.
