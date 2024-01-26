Israel-Hamas war live updates: International Court of Justice to issue initial ruling in Gaza genocide case

What we know
- The International Court of Justice will rule today on South Africa’s request that it issue emergency measures ordering Israel to halt its military campaign in Gaza while the United Nations' top court hears a full case accusing Israel of genocide. The U.S. and Israel have dismissed the accusations, and the ICJ has no power to enforce its rulings, though it could have far-reaching consequences.
- CIA Director William Burns is set to meet with Qatar's prime minister and the director of Mossad this weekend in an effort to break a deadlock in talks for a new hostage deal with Hamas. The U.S. has reiterated its support for Qatar's role as a mediator after the Gulf state was angered by leaked criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- Nasser Hospital, the main health facility in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, has reportedly run out of anesthesia and food. The IDF said it was intensifying operations in the area and has alleged Hamas is operating from within the hospital complex, but did not present evidence for the claim. The U.N. has raised the alarm for hundreds of patients and thousands of displaced civilians trapped inside.
- More than 26,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 64,400 have been injured , and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 219 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza. About 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were taken after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Matt Bradley, Chantal Da Silva, Anna Schecter and Ali Arouzi are reporting from the region.
Gaza death toll passes 26,000, health ministry says
The death toll in the Gaza Strip is now over 26,000, Palestinian health officials said today, amid unrelenting ground and air offensive by Israel.
The health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said more than 64,000 people have been injured since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
In the last 24 hours, 183 people were killed and another 377 injured, it said.
But the total numbers could be higher, as Gazan officials said last month that thousands more are missing under the rubble amid continued bombardment.
Nasser Hospital out of anesthesia and food as Palestinians seek aid in Khan Younis
Nasser Hospital, the main health facility in Khan Younis, is nearly out of supplies as desperate civilians seek care after days of bombardment in the southern Gaza city.
Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, reported that the hospital has no more pain-relieving medications to offer patients and that the operating rooms are completely out of anesthesia. There is reportedly no more food, even as many seek shelter at the facility.
“The remaining amount of fuel is sufficient for less than five days in Nasser Medical Complex,” Al-Qudra said.
The Health Ministry also reported that the area surrounding the hospital’s complex has been subjected to intense fighting. The IDF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Desperate scene as food is distributed in southern Gaza
Palestinians with empty containers reach out as food is distributed by charitable organizations in Rafah, southern Gaza yesterday.
Catch up with NBC News’ latest coverage of the war
- Deaths of Israeli soldiers in explosion highlight friendly fire accidents in Gaza
- Group of Palestinians waving a white flag in a safe zone is shot at, killing 1
- Father hails ‘miracle’ daughters who were pulled from rubble after Israeli strike
- Torture allegations spiked in Israeli jails after Oct. 7, as one group warns jailers seek ‘revenge’