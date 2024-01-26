Israel-Hamas war live updates: International Court of Justice to issue initial ruling in Gaza genocide case

Gaza death toll passes 26,000, health ministry says

The death toll in the Gaza Strip is now over 26,000, Palestinian health officials said today, amid unrelenting ground and air offensive by Israel.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said more than 64,000 people have been injured since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

In the last 24 hours, 183 people were killed and another 377 injured, it said.

But the total numbers could be higher, as Gazan officials said last month that thousands more are missing under the rubble amid continued bombardment.