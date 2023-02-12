Super Bowl live updates: How to watch, start time and more

Rihanna's return

Rihanna during a Super Bowl LVII Pregame event on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix. Mike Lawrie / Getty Images

While Rihanna debuted two new songs in last year (both for the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"), the nine-time Grammy winner hasn't dropped a new album since "Anti" in 2016. In 2019, the singer reportedly declined to perform in the halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. The halftime show marks RiRi’s first performance in years, further fueling fan speculation that new music is on the horizon.

So what can we expect from the halftime show? Your guess is as good as ours.

Traditionally, halftime artists bring out guests. That means some of Rihanna's collaborators, like Calvin Harris (who has two extremely popular songs with Rihanna, “We Found Love” and “This is What You Came For") or Jay-Z, (who is on arguably Rihanna's biggest early hit “Umbrella,” as well as “Run This Town") could be on deck ready to perform with RiRi.

Of course, even if she had no guests, Rihanna will shine bright like a diamond. After all, she has not one, not two but a whopping 14 no. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

At a media preview Thursday, the "Bad Girl" singer said "the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages of the world. As scary as that was, because I hadn’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all.”

Please don’t stop the music, am I right?