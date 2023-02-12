Super Bowl live updates: How to watch, start time and more

What to know about Super Bowl:
- The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will play Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This is the first time the teams have faced off in a championship game.
- Rihanna will headline the halftime show. Last year, the performance from hip-hop legends Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige fueled millennial nostalgia.
- Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem; Babyface will be performing "America the Beautiful"; and "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language; Colin Denny will sign "America the Beautiful"; and Justina Miles will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing," as well as give the ASL rendition of the halftime show.
- As always, ads will get their moment to shine when the game isn't on. Several brands already released their commercials or teasers ahead of game day. Fox said commercial spots for the Super Bowl sold out, with peak prices at more than $7 million for 30-second spots, according to CNBC.
- Before the big game kicks off, another furr-ocious match will take place: Team Ruff versus Team Fluff at the Puppy Bowl XIX, which will be available to watch on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, discovery+ and HBO Max at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.
- The Super Bowl will air on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.
Follow along with NBC News' live coverage below.
Rihanna's return
While Rihanna debuted two new songs in last year (both for the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"), the nine-time Grammy winner hasn't dropped a new album since "Anti" in 2016. In 2019, the singer reportedly declined to perform in the halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. The halftime show marks RiRi’s first performance in years, further fueling fan speculation that new music is on the horizon.
So what can we expect from the halftime show? Your guess is as good as ours.
Traditionally, halftime artists bring out guests. That means some of Rihanna's collaborators, like Calvin Harris (who has two extremely popular songs with Rihanna, “We Found Love” and “This is What You Came For") or Jay-Z, (who is on arguably Rihanna's biggest early hit “Umbrella,” as well as “Run This Town") could be on deck ready to perform with RiRi.
Of course, even if she had no guests, Rihanna will shine bright like a diamond. After all, she has not one, not two but a whopping 14 no. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
At a media preview Thursday, the "Bad Girl" singer said "the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages of the world. As scary as that was, because I hadn’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all.”
Please don’t stop the music, am I right?
Who is performing besides Rihanna?
Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem. Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language
Babyface will be performing “America the Beautiful." Colin Denny will sign it.
“Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Deaf performer Justina Miles will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as give the ASL rendition of Rihanna's halftime show.
Yes, chef: Easy-to-make Super Bowl recipes
It's not too late to cook up some great food for your Super Bowl parties.
We're loving Today.com's extensive go-to recipes for game day snacks, including: buffalo chicken spring rolls and pizza rolls; caramelized onion dip with potato chips; chili cheese tater tot nachos; and of course: wings (and lots of them!). Today.com also rounded up 37 healthy Super Bowl recipes here.
My mouth is watering.
Where and when to watch the Super Bowl
The 57th Super Bowl (LVII) will air on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.
If you are a cord-cutter, you can stream it on the Fox Sports app, the Fox Sports website and Fubo.
