Man fatally shot on New York subway train; suspect at large

A man died after being shot on a New York City subway train on Sunday, just one month after 10 people were shot and even more injured on an MTA train.

In a press conference, NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said at approximately 11:50 a.m. ET, police were called to the Canal Street train station, responding to reports of a person who had been shot.

There, officers found a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso, Corey said. The man was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he later died, he added.

The victim was not immediately identified by officials.

The man had been seated in the last car of a Manhattan-bound Q train when the shooting happened, according to Corey. A suspect had been pacing the car, and pulled out a gun and shot the victim with, what appeared to be, no provocation, witnesses told officials.

Police are reviewing security footage and Corey said the victim is described as "a dark skinned male who was heavyset with a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers."

New York City Transit President Richard Davey offered his condolences to the victim's family.

"Obviously, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family," Davey said, "and for those who were on the train and experienced this tragic event."

Recent subway crime has set New Yorkers on edge. A man last month set off smoke grenades on a Brooklyn train and shot 10 people.

Thirteen people were injured in the shooting last month after the suspect, wearing a gas mask, threw two smoke canisters and then opened fire aboard a subway car on the N train as it approached the 36th Street Station in Brooklyn during the morning rush hour, authorities said.

New York police arrested Frank R. James, 62, in April, as a suspect in that rush-hour attack.

Corey said more officers were patrolling train stations in response to a question about those who may be nervous about riding the train amid the shootings.

He added that he hopes the public who may have information about the suspect will come forward and help the officers catch the perpetrator, who remains at large.