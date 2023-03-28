IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
BREAKING NEWS
Mar. 28, 2023, 9:50 AM UTC
Immigration & The Border

At least 37 dead in fire at a migrant center near the U.S.-Mexico border

Many more were injured after the fire at a facility in Ciudad Juarez, officials told Telemundo.
37 dead in fire at Immigration National Institute in Mexico, Ciudad Juarez - 28 Mar 2023
Emergency workers at the scene of a fire where 37 migrants died in Chihuahua, Mexico on March 28, 2023. Luis Torres / EPA via Shutterstock
By Mithil Aggarwal and Kurt Chirbas

At least 37 people were killed after a fire broke out at a migration center along the U.S.-Mexico border, officials have said.

Many more were injured, with 21 people taken to four local hospitals, officials told Telemundo affiliate KTDO early Tuesday, after the fire at a facility run by the National Migration Institute (INM) in Ciudad Juarez.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Rescue teams, firefighters and local police were responding to the scene, Telemundo reported.

The facility, in Chihuahua state, is close to the Santa Fe International Bridge.

The country's prosecutor general has initiated an investigation, Andrea Chávez, federal deputy of Ciudad Juarez, said in a statement on Facebook.

Mexican authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

