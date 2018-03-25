Breaking News Emails
LOS ANGELES — Mexican authorities today blamed "asphyxia by inhalation of toxic gases" for the deaths of four Iowa family members vacationing in the Caribbean resort town of Tulum.
The state attorney general's office in the state of Quintana Roo said investigators were still trying to determine what kind of gas was involved.
The office said in a statement that members of the Sharp family — identified by authorities in their home state of Iowa as Kevin Sharp, 41, Amy Sharp, 38, and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna — appeared to have been dead for 36 to 48 hours when their bodies were found Friday during a welfare check at the resort condominium they rented.
Officials said examinations of the bodies indicated the cause of death was hypoxia, or lack of oxygen, and that investigators thus ruled out suicide or violence.
"The bodies ... showed no evidence or traces of violence, nor evidence of anything being disturbed inside the room, so violence from a possible theft was discarded," according to a statement from the attorney general's office.
In a statement, the homeowners’ association for the resort, Tao, said its security personnel found the family on Friday after a missing persons’ report was filed through the American embassy in Mexico City.
The condo where the Sharps were staying was sold to an unidentified private owner in 2013 who was responsible for its maintenance, the statement said, adding that it is regularly rented to tourists through sites like AirBnB.
Kevin Sharp was a stock car racer who drove at the Adams County Speedway, a NASCAR racing track, and was known as “The Sharpshooter,” the Des Moines Register reported.
The speedway hosted a vigil for Sharp’s family on Saturday.