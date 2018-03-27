Officials said examinations of the bodies indicated the cause of death was hypoxia, or lack of oxygen, and that investigators had ruled out suicide or foul play.

"The bodies ... showed no evidence or traces of violence, nor evidence of anything being disturbed inside the room, so violence from a possible theft was discarded," according to a statement from the attorney general's office.

The Sharps' deaths devastated stunned relatives and friends. Beth Fry, Amy Sharp's mom, said the last time she heard from her daughter was on March 15, when Amy sent her a text letting her know they had arrived at the condo.

"They just thought it was the best place in the world to be," Fry said Monday on "Today."

Back in the Sharps' hometown of Creston, Iowa, kids remembered Sterling and Adrianna as fun and active members of their school.

Sterling "was really funny when we hung out with him," one of his friends, James Franklin, told NBC affiliate WHO. "I think he was the best at sports out of all of us, kind of, and his dad coached me and he was really nice."