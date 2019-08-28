Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By Phil Helsel
At least 23 people are dead in the Mexican state of Veracruz after a fire at a bar, the attorney general’s office said early Wednesday.
The fire happened Tuesday night in Coatzacoalcos, in the southern part of the state, on Tuesday night, and the state attorney general’s office condemned "what may constitute a malicious attack."
Eight of the dead were said to be women and 15 were men, the attorney general’s office said. Thirteen people were also seriously injured and being treated at hospitals.
Coatzacoalcos is a port city on the Gulf of Mexico coast.