Mexico City rail overpass collapses, killing 15 and injuring 70

May 4, 2021, 5:07 AM UTC / Updated May 4, 2021, 5:33 AM UTC

MEXICO CITY — At least 15 people were killed and dozens were injured Monday night when a Mexico City train overpass collapsed onto a road, officials said.

At least 70 people were injured in the collapse, according to the city's Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Agency.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum traveled to the scene of the accident and said on Twitter that "firefighters, public safety personnel are working. Various hospitals attending. We will give more information shortly."

Video showed at least one broken train along with dozens of rescuers searching through the rubble of the collapsed overpass. Cars could be seen trapped underneath.

The accident happened on the metro's Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.