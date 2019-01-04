Breaking News Emails
One of the suspected architects of the deadly terrorist bombing of the USS Cole in 2000 may have been killed by a U.S. airstrike, the Pentagon said Friday.
“We are aware of reports that Jamel al-Badawi was killed in a strike in Yemen,” Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for the U.S. Central Command, told NBC News.
Officials are still trying to confirm that the al Qaeda militant was felled by a precision strike on New Year’s Day in the Marib governate of Yemen.
The bombing of the USS Cole in a Yemen harbor came about 11 months before the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
Seventeen American sailors were killed and 39 more were wounded in the attack on Oct. 12, 2000, when suicide bombers in a bomb-laden boat blew a 40-foot-by-40-foot hole in the hull of the Cole shortly after it pulled into the port of Aden for refueling.
Then-President Bill Clinton vowed to avenge the Americans' deaths. “To those who attacked them, we say: ‘You will not find a safe harbor’,” he declared.
Al-Badawi was captured by Yemen two months later and was sitting in one of their prisons when Osama bin Laden's forces mounted the 9/11 attacks a year later.
But al-Badawi escaped in 2003, the same year he was indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with 50 counts of various terrorism offenses, including murder of U.S. nationals and murder of U.S. military personnel.
The Yemenis recaptured him a year later. But al-Badawi escaped again two years later with a group of prisoners who dug a tunnel out of the prison to a nearby mosque.
Believed to be between 55 and 58 years old and a Yemeni citizen, al-Badawi has been on the run ever since, with the Justice Department offering up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest, , according to the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist list.
Meanwhile, another suspected plotter of the Cole attack, a Saudi named Abd al Rahim al Nashiri, remains imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay. He was captured in Dubai in 2002 and allegedly tortured at a CIA “black sites” in Afghanistan, Poland, Romania and other countries.