Biden admin to evacuate group of Afghan interpreters to U.S. base in Virginia

The Biden administration plans to fly about 2,500 Afghans at risk of retaliation from the Taliban for their work with U.S. troops to a military base in Virginia in the coming days, two Department of Defense officials, a U.S. official and a congressional aide told NBC News.

They are being flown directly to the United States because their visa applications are nearly complete and have passed security vetting, the officials said. The Biden administration has informed members of Congress about the planned flights of this initial group.

The officials said the Afghans will be taken to the base at Fort Lee, located about 28 miles south of Richmond, where they will undergo final medical exams and be issued visas. After being granted visas, they will be resettled as refugees.

“These are brave Afghans and their families as we have said whose service to the United States has been certified by the Embassy in Kabul, and who have completed thorough SIV security vetting processes,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a Monday afternoon press briefing.

Thousands of other Afghans, who also are seeking entry to the U.S. under the Special Immigrant Visa program set up for those who worked for the U.S. government in Afghanistan or Iraq, will likely not be evacuated directly to the U.S. and instead be flown to third countries or U.S. military bases overseas, the sources said.

The evacuation effort, dubbed Operation Allies Refuge, is designed to allow for Afghans to finish their visa application process in a safe location.

But lawmakers, veterans groups and refugee rights advocates say the administration has moved too slowly to protect endangered Afghan partners and argue the White House should evacuate all of the roughly 18,000 Afghans who are seeking visas under the SIV program to U.S. territory.

Afghans who worked for the U.S. or NATO allies have faced death threats for their association with Western troops, and some have been killed by the Taliban. With U.S. troops withdrawing from the country by the end of August, and Taliban forces gaining ground by the day, advocacy groups say the walls are closing in on Afghans with links to the Americans.

Administration officials have told members of Congress that the Pentagon has identified locations overseas for future evacuations, with temporary housing and other assistance for the Afghans.

Lawmakers from both parties have urged the administration to evacuate them to the U.S. territory of Guam instead of third countries, where their legal status would be uncertain.

In the 1990s, the U.S. evacuated more than 6,000 Iraqi Kurds to Guam after an offensive by Saddam Hussein’s regime. The Kurds had their visa applications reviewed in Guam before they proceeded to the U.S. mainland a few months later.