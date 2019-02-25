Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 25, 2019, 9:23 PM GMT By Ali Arouzi and Rich Schapiro

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has submitted his resignation, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Zarif announced his resignation on Instagram Monday. Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that it was accepted by Iranian President Hasson Rouhani.

But Mahmoud Vaezi, Rouhani's chief of staff, later tweeted that the news report was false and Rouhani has not accepted Zarif's resignation.

Zarif, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, has held the position since 2013.

"I am very grateful and thankful towards the nation and officials of this brave nation," Zarif wrote on his Instagram page. "I apologize for the incapability to continue my services and the shortcomings in my tenure as foreign minister."

In an interview with NBC News earlier this month, Zarif warned the U.S. and its allies that going to war with Iran would be "suicidal." He accused Washington of having a "pathological obsession" with his country.

The comments came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a statement that was translated by his office as urging "war with Iran."

"I'm not saying President Trump's administration, I'm saying people in President Trump’s administration are trying to create the same eventuality and I believe they will fail," Zarif said.

Still, he said he hoped "some sense will prevail" but warned that "people will find out that it's suicidal to engage in a war with Iran."

Zarif also appeared to dismiss the idea of renegotiating the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal that aimed to curb the country's weapons program in exchange for sanctions relief.