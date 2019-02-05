Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
 / Updated 
By Michele Neubert and F. Brinley Bruton

LONDON — John Cantlie, a British photojournalist held hostage by Islamic State militants for years, might still be alive, a U.K. government minister said Tuesday.

Security Minister Ben Wallace told journalists that he believed the photographer may have survived, according to a spokesman for the Home Office — which is in charge of law and order.

The spokesman did not elaborate further.

Cantlie, who has appeared in ISIS propaganda videos during his years in captivity, worked for publications including The Sunday Times, The Sun and The Sunday Telegraph.

The British national was kidnapped with American journalist James Foley in November 2012.

Foley was beheaded in August 2014.

Michele Neubert

Michele Neubert is a London-based producer, a position she has held since 1999. Security coverage was added to Neubert's responsibilities in 2005.

She has been awarded four Emmys, an Ed Murrow and Dupont Award for her work in conflict zones, including the Balkans, Afghanistan and Kurdistan.

Neubert previously worked for NBC News in Germany from 1984 – 1999, where she served as bureau chief from 1994. She was involved in NBC’s exclusive coverage of the fall of the Berlin wall in 1989.

Before joining NBC News, she was a freelancer for U.K. trade journals, a news writer for Radio Luxembourg and a radio reporter for German State Radio.

She graduated with an honors degree in European studies and Italian at the University of Sussex.

Brinley Bruton from NBC, London, Britain.F. Brinley Bruton

F. Brinley Bruton is a London-based senior editor for NBC News Digital. She focuses on news from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan. 

Associated Press contributed.