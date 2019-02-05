ISIS hostage John Cantlie may still be alive, U.K. minister says
He was kidnapped with American journalist James Foley in November 2012 and has appeared in ISIS propaganda videos during his years in captivity.
British photojournalist John Cantlie appears in 2014 video released by ISIS.Al-Furqan Media via YouTube / AFP - Getty Images file
By Michele Neubert and F. Brinley Bruton
LONDON — John Cantlie, a British photojournalist held hostage by Islamic State militants for years, might still be alive, a U.K. government minister said Tuesday.
Security Minister Ben Wallace told journalists that he believed the photographer may have survived, according to a spokesman for the Home Office — which is in charge of law and order.
We are aware of the current news circulating that John Cantlie is alive, whilst this is not substantiated at present, we continue to hope and pray that this turns out to be true. Thank you for your continued support🙏