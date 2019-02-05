Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 5, 2019, 1:28 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 5, 2019, 1:30 PM GMT By Michele Neubert and F. Brinley Bruton

LONDON — John Cantlie, a British photojournalist held hostage by Islamic State militants for years, might still be alive, a U.K. government minister said Tuesday.

Security Minister Ben Wallace told journalists that he believed the photographer may have survived, according to a spokesman for the Home Office — which is in charge of law and order.

We are aware of the current news circulating that John Cantlie is alive, whilst this is not substantiated at present, we continue to hope and pray that this turns out to be true. Thank you for your continued support🙏 — Free John Cantlie💚 (@CantlieUK) February 5, 2019

The spokesman did not elaborate further.

Cantlie, who has appeared in ISIS propaganda videos during his years in captivity, worked for publications including The Sunday Times, The Sun and The Sunday Telegraph.

The British national was kidnapped with American journalist James Foley in November 2012.

Foley was beheaded in August 2014.