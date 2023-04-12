Spiral of grief and death follows killing of Israeli sisters in the West Bank

KFAR ETZION, The West Bank — The crowd spilled out of the funeral home, encircling the modest light-caramel, Jerusalem-stone building nestled in the hills near Bethlehem.

The wailing was almost constant, the sound swelling with every mention of Maia and Rina Dee, whose deaths last week sparked nationwide outrage. The mourners were there to remember the British Israeli sisters, who were shot and killed in their car in the West Bank while driving to a family holiday. Their mother, Leah Dee, was wounded in the attack and died of her injuries on Monday.

The sisters, aged 15 and 20, and mother, 48, are among the latest victims of the spiraling tensions and violence in the region. The girls’ funeral was held on Sunday in Kfar Etzion, a Jewish settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

“How will I explain to Lucy what’s happened to our two precious gifts, Maia and Rina, when she wakes up from her coma?” Rabbi Leo Dee, the father of the young women, said of his wife the day before she died.

As he wept, the sound of sobs surged up from the crowd. Nearby, two Dee sisters and one brother held on to one another tightly. One sobbed uncontrollably, her legs shaking.

Leo Dee described his distress at trading missed calls with his daughters and wife on Friday during, he assumed, the attack that killed them.

“I called Lucy, no answer. I called Maia, no answer. I called Rina, no answer,” he told reporters.