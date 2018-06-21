Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli PM, charged with fraud

Breaking News Emails
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, was charged on Thursday with fraud for allegedly misusing state funds in ordering catered meals at their official residence, a court spokesperson said.
The indictment charged that Netanyahu, along with a government employee, fraudulently obtained more than $100,000 for hundreds of meals supplied by restaurants, bypassing regulations prohibiting the practice if a cook is employed at the home.
She was charged with aggravated fraud and breach of trust, according to the indictment released by the Justice Ministry to the media.
A former deputy director of the prime minister's residence is also charged in the case.
Sara's indictment marks the latest development in a series of scandals embroiling the Netanyahu family. In February, police recommended her husband be indicted on charges of corruption and bribery.
He was accused of receiving cigars, champagne and jewelry worth "hundreds of thousands of shekels" from Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan and other supporters in exchange for pushing a law insuring Israelis returning from living abroad are exempt from paying tax for 10 years.
"Bibi," as he is known, is also accused of working out a deal for favorable coverage with Arnon "Noni" Moses, the publisher of an Israeli newspaper, Yediot Aharonot, in exchange for backing a bill that would weaken a rival newspaper.
Sara Netanyahu, 59, has inspired a multitude of headlines in the past over what family spokesmen call an undeserved reputation for imperiousness.
It seemed unlikely the latest case could cause significant political damage to her husband, now in his fourth term as Israel’s leader and riding high in opinion polls despite the allegations against him.
The prime minister has called the allegations against his wife absurd and unfounded.