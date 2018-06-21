Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli PM, charged with fraud

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, was charged on Thursday with fraud for allegedly misusing state funds in ordering catered meals at their official residence, a court spokesperson said.

The indictment charged that Netanyahu, along with a government employee, fraudulently obtained more than $100,000 for hundreds of meals supplied by restaurants, bypassing regulations prohibiting the practice if a cook is employed at the home.

She was charged with aggravated fraud and breach of trust, according to the indictment released by the Justice Ministry to the media.

A former deputy director of the prime minister's residence is also charged in the case.

Sara's indictment marks the latest development in a series of scandals embroiling the Netanyahu family. In February, police recommended her husband be indicted on charges of corruption and bribery.