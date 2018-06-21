Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli PM, charged with fraud

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was charged with fraud on Thursday for allegedly misusing over $100,000 in public funds to order lavish meals from some of the country's most famous chefs, a court spokesperson said.

The indictment charged that Netanyahu, along with a government employee, fraudulently obtained more than $100,000 for hundreds of meals supplied by restaurants, bypassing regulations prohibiting the practice if a cook is employed at the home.

She was charged with aggravated fraud and breach of trust, according to the indictment released by the Justice Ministry.

If convicted, she could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison, though that seemed unlikely. It was unclear when her trial would begin.

A former deputy director of the prime minister's residence is also charged in the case.

Sara's indictment is the latest development in a series of scandals embroiling the Netanyahu family. In February, police recommended that the prime minister be indicted on charges of corruption and bribery.