16 U.S. Marines were arrested Thursday on human smuggling and drug allegations at a base in Southern California, military officials said.
The Marines were arrested at Camp Pendleton based on information gained from a previous human smuggling investigation, the U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement Thursday. At least eight other Marines have been questioned on their involvement in alleged drug offenses as well.
None of the arrested or detained Marines were a part of the Southwest Border Support mission, according to the military's statement.
Two Marines were taken into custody on July 3 for allegedly helping to smuggle undocumented immigrants across the southern border into San Diego County. It is unclear whether this investigation led to the arrest of the 16 Marines on Thursday.
The drug charges are unrelated to moving drugs across the southern border. During the Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigation into the smuggling, investigators found a number of Marines involved with illegal drugs.
Thursday's arrest comes hours after United States Special Operations Command announced that a Navy SEAL platoon would be removed from San Diego would be sent home early from a mission in Iraq "due to a perceived deterioration of good order and discipline." A U.S. defense official told NBC News that the allegations against the Navy SEALs were related to drinking.
Tamara Lawrence, public affairs officer for Naval Special Warfare Command, said in a statement that "the loss of confidence outweighed potential operational risk."
"Leaders at all levels must lead in a way that sustains and sharpens that foundation," Lawrence said. "Discipline is a competitive advantage and enforcing those standards is critical to our success on the battlefield."
The U.S. Marine Corps could not immediately be reached for further information.
