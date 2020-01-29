2 bodies recovered after U.S. military plane crashes in Afghanistan

The military says there are no signs that the U.S. Bombardier E-11A aircraft was brought down by enemy fire in Monday's crash.
Image: TOPSHOT-AFGHANISTAN-AVIATION-ACCIDENT
The wreckage of a U.S. Bombardier E-11A jet after it crashed in mountainous territory of Deh Yak district in Ghazni Province in Afghanistan on Monday, on Jan. 27, 2020.STR / AFP via Getty Images

By Phil Helsel and Mosheh Gains

U.S. forces recovered the remains of two service members Tuesday from the site of a plane crash in Afghanistan the day before, the U.S. military said.

The U.S. Bombardier E-11A aircraft went down Monday in Ghazni Province, and the remains of the two personnel were "treated with dignity and respect by the local Afghan community, in accordance with their culture," U.S. Forces-Afghanistan said in a statement.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but the military said there were no indications that it was caused by enemy fire.

U.S. forces also recovered "what is assessed to be the aircraft flight data recorder," the statement said.

The area where the plane went down in Ghazni Province, which is southwest of Kabul, is controlled by the Taliban militant group, Arif Noori, a spokesperson for the province's governor, had previously told The Associated Press.

The identities of the two people whose bodies were recovered Tuesday were not immediately released. It is Defense Department policy not to release names until 24 hours after families are formally notified.

The plane, an Air Force E-11A electronic surveillance aircraft, had only two on board, the AP reported, citing officials.

U.S. troops destroyed the remnants of the plane, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan said.

There are 12,000 to 13,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

