2 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in training incident in California

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Two U.S. soldiers were killed and three others were injured Thursday after an "aircraft incident" during Army Special Operations Command training in Southern California, a military official said.

More details about the incident near Coronado, California, which is adjacent to San Diego, were not released Friday.

"The area has been secured and an investigation into the incident is underway," a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command said in an emailed statement, adding that more information would be released after the soldiers' next of kin were notified.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of the deceased," the spokesperson said.

It's the second deadly military training incident in Southern California since late July.

On July 30, nine U.S. service members died off San Clemente Island, which is west of San Diego, after the amphibious assault vehicle they were in sank. That accident is under investigation.

A Marine died after being recovered from that incident, and the bodies of seven Marines and a Navy sailor were recovered Aug. 7, the military said. The amphibious assault vehicle was found in 385 feet of water and was also recovered.