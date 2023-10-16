About 2,000 U.S. troops told to prepare for deployment in response to Israel-Hamas war

Approximately 2,000 U.S. troops have been put on prepare-to-deploy orders for possible support to Israel, according to a defense official.

The troops are not being sent anywhere yet, nor would they necessarily go to Israel or Gaza. If deployed, they would go to a nearby country to be prepared to support Israel in the war against Hamas, the official said.

These who received the orders were already on a 96-hour prepare-to-deploy status, which has now been shortened to 24 hours.

Those being deployed would include servicemembers with a variety of capabilities and specialties, including providing medical support and handling explosives.

The Pentagon has also already deployed the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, where it will join the U.S.S. Gerald Ford in a show of support for Israel.

