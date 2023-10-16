IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
DEVELOPING
Oct. 16, 2023, 9:06 PM UTC
Israel-Hamas war

About 2,000 U.S. troops told to prepare for deployment in response to Israel-Hamas war

The troops would not necessarily go to Israel or Gaza but would likely arrive in a nearby country, a defense official told NBC News.
hamaz israel conflict israeli tank troops
An Israeli tank maneuvers at an undisclosed location on the border with the Gaza Strip on Sunday.Menahem Kahana / AFP - Getty Images
By Courtney Kube and Mosheh Gains

Approximately 2,000 U.S. troops have been put on prepare-to-deploy orders for possible support to Israel, according to a defense official.

The troops are not being sent anywhere yet, nor would they necessarily go to Israel or Gaza. If deployed, they would go to a nearby country to be prepared to support Israel in the war against Hamas, the official said.

These who received the orders were already on a 96-hour prepare-to-deploy status, which has now been shortened to 24 hours.

Follow our live coverage here.

Those being deployed would include servicemembers with a variety of capabilities and specialties, including providing medical support and handling explosives.

The Pentagon has also already deployed the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, where it will join the U.S.S. Gerald Ford in a show of support for Israel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Courtney Kube

Courtney Kube is a correspondent covering national security and the military for the NBC News Investigative Unit.

Mosheh Gains

Mosheh Gains is a Pentagon producer for NBC News.

Dareh Gregorian contributed.