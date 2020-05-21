Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier left a naval base in Guam for the first time since a coronavirus outbreak on the vessel diverted it to the territory in late March.

The Navy said that the aircraft carrier entered the Philippine Sea on Thursday "to conduct carrier qualification flights for Carrier Air Wing 11."

The ship was diverted to Guam and arrived there March 27 after an outbreak of the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19 aboard the ship.

The aircraft carrier also became a center of a controversy involving its captain, Capt. Brett Crozier, who was relieved of command April 2 after sending a strongly worded letter to Navy leadership about his concerns, which was leaked to the media.

That decision to relieve the captain is under review, and Crozier could be reinstated.

The acting Navy secretary, Thomas Modly, resigned after he ridiculed Crozier and apologized for the remarks.

The ship was moored in Guam so everyone on board, about 5,000 people, could be tested.

Around 1,140 personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus illness, an official said, although some have recovered. Last week, there were fewer than 900 positive cases, the official said.

One sailor assigned to the Theodore Roosevelt died of COVID-19-related complications April 13, the Navy has said.

The Navy said that nearly 4,000 crewmembers were moved off the ship, which has been cleaned "from bow to stern," and that enough crewmembers to operate the carrier have been returned from quarantine.

The Navy did not specify how many crewmembers are now aboard, but the ship's current commanding officer, Capt. Carlos Sardiello, said in a statement that the mission it is now on, carrier qualification, needs fewer personnel than other missions.

"Bringing fewer Sailors on board will enable enhanced social distancing while underway," Sardiello said in a statement.

The deployment also occurred after a simulation in which other safety measures in addition to social distancing were practiced, the Navy said. Those mitigation measures include wearing masks, medically supervising the crew, adjusted meal times and other steps.