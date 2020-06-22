Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A U.S. Army soldier has been charged with giving classified information to a white supremacist group based in Europe, according to law enforcement and military officials.

The soldier is accused of providing information about troops stationed overseas to the Order of Nine Angles, a satanic neo-Nazi group, the officials told NBC News. The charges are expected to be announced Monday afternoon.

The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the Order of Nine Angles as "an enigmatic Satanic occult group." Its most extreme adherents "promote human sacrifice, Nazism and Fascism and Aryan myths, and have been reported to praise Adolf Hitler and Osama bin Laden."

A member of the British Parliament, Yvette Cooper, has said the group should be declared illegal in the U.K.