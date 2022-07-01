The deadline for all Army National Guard soldiers to be vaccinated for Covid passed at midnight, with about a tenth of the 330,000 soldiers still unvaccinated and subject to financial penalties or potential future expulsion.

Defense officials, however, said that amid the Guard's recruiting crisis, there are already signs that unit commanders may be allowed to let unvaccinated troops continue receiving pay and benefits for some period.

In November, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directed that members of the Army Guard and the Air National Guard who were unvaccinated by the deadline would be unable to participate in drills, get paid or put their service days toward their retirement. Their continued refusal could result in "separation," or expulsion from the service.

About 14,000 members of the Army Guard have explicitly refused to be vaccinated. Another 7,000 have requested exemptions, many for religious reasons, the officials said.

Prior to publication of this article, the Army did not answer questions about whether it would enforce the threat of separation. On Monday, NBC News reported that every branch of the U.S. military is struggling to meet its 2022 recruiting goals.

As of June 27, 86.4% of Army Guard soldiers were fully vaccinated and 88.59% had received at least one dose of the vaccine. The Army Guard has about 330,000 total members, meaning that more than 37,000 had not been vaccinated as of Monday.

The Army will release new figures for total vaccinations Friday. It is also scheduled to begin enforcing the vaccination requirement Friday.

According to defense officials, however, because of the fear of losing troops in a bad year for recruiting, individual unit commanders may be allowed to put unvaccinated troops in a temporary status that would let them keep their pay and benefits longer,

The officials say that if the unvaccinated troops have requested an exemption, have begun vaccination but not entered their information into the military's electronic health record, or if they are being processed for separation, commanders can assign them to a temporary duty status that allows them to be paid and earn retirement credit, potentially for months, while they complete their administrative processes.

Overall, about 90% of the total 435,000 National Guard service members — both the Air Guard and the Army Guard — are now vaccinated, according to National Guard officials. About 94% of the Air Guard members are vaccinated.

Defense officials are hopeful some of the more than 37,000 Army Guard holdouts will get their vaccine and not be forced out.

“We’re going to give every soldier every opportunity to get vaccinated and continue their military career,” said Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, director of the Army Guard. “We’re not giving up on anybody until the separation paperwork is signed and completed.”