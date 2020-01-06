Defense Secretary's chief of staff Eric Chewning resigns

Eric Chewning, chief of staff to the secretary of defense, will leave the Defense Department at the end of the month, the Pentagon announced Monday. Chewning has worked for the department since October 2017 and been in his current role since January 2019, serving as chief for staff to acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan and current Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.
Chewning’s departure comes after a series of senior Pentagon officials announced their resignations in recent weeks. Randy Schriver, the assistant secretary of defense for Asian and Pacific affairs; Kari Bingen, principal deputy undersecretary of defense for intelligence; Jimmy Stewart, acting undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness; and the director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Steven Walker, all resigned in the final weeks of 2019.
A spokesperson for the Pentagon said Chewning's resignation was "a personal decision and is not related to current events," adding, "He’s served for two and a half years and is taking time to be with his family and return to the private sector."
Before joining the administration, Chewning was a partner at the management consulting firm McKinsey & Company. He is a former army officer and veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Chewning will be replaced by Jen Stewart, the current minority staff director for the House Armed Services Committee. Previously, Stewart worked for then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joe Dunford.
"I'm grateful for Eric's professionalism, judgment, and leadership over the last seven months as I moved into the secretary of defense role," Esper said. "In an incredibly demanding job, Eric has been a source of calm and tireless work. He will be missed by all. We wish him all the best upon his return to the private sector."