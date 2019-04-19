Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 19, 2019, 7:55 PM GMT By Courtney Kube and Mosheh Gains

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy is investigating a report that a female Marine found a camera in the women's bathroom of the USS Arlington, according to three military officials.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Sixth Fleet confirmed that the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is probing a "recording device in a head" aboard the Arlington, an amphibious transport dock that is currently in port in Greece.

"The command has taken, and will continue to take, all necessary actions to ensure the safety and privacy of the victim," said Cdr. Kyle Raines. "The Navy/Marine Corps team takes all reports of sexual harassment seriously, and are committed to thoroughly investigating these allegations and providing resources and care to victims of sexual harassment."

"To protect the legal rights and the privacy of all involved, we cannot release details, names, or any other identifying information at this time," said Raines.

USS Arlington gets underway from Morehead City, North Carolina, on Dec. 19, 2018. MC3 Chris Roys / U.S. Navy

In March, a female Marine reported the device, according to a U.S. military official, who said the device could record images but did not specify whether it could record stills or video.

An NCIS investigation has been underway since March to determine who placed the device and whether any women were recorded.

NCIS said it could not comment on ongoing investigations.

The Arlington is homeported in Norfolk, Va.