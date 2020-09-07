Navy conducting search and rescue for missing sailor in Arabian Sea

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Naval forces are conducting search and rescue operations for a missing sailor who was aboard the USS Nimitz in the North Arabian Sea.

Personnel aboard the aircraft carrier called a man overboard at 6:47 p.m. local time after they were unable to locate the sailor on the ship, the official U.S. 5th Fleet Twitter account said Sunday. The sailor was not identified.

(1/2) @US5thFleet Statement: “The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) & guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) are currently conducting search & rescue operations in the North Arabian Sea following reports of a missing U.S. Navy Sailor, Sept 6.” — U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) September 6, 2020

The service member’s status was listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown, the U.S. 5th Fleet said.

An email to the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command from NBC News on Monday requesting additional information on the search efforts was not immediately returned.

The USS Nimitz, commissioned in 1975, is the oldest aircraft carrier in active service.