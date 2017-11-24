Navy ends rescue effort for 3 sailors missing after plane crash

The U.S. Navy has ended search and rescue operations for three missing sailors unaccounted for after a plane crash in the Philippine Sea, the 7th Fleet said in a statement.

The search and rescue efforts for the three missing sailors from the crash of the C-2A Greyhound aircraft on Wednesday afternoon Japan time was suspended at 10 a.m. local time Friday (8 p.m. Thursday ET), the 7th Fleet said in a statement.

Eleven people were on board the plane. Eight sailors were rescued within 45 minutes of the crash about 500 nautical miles southeast of Okinawa Island at about 2:45 p.m. (12:45 a.m. ET) Wednesday, the Navy has said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our lost shipmates and their families," said Rear Adm. Marc Dalton, commander of Task Force 70, said in a statement. "As difficult as this is, we are thankful for the rapid and effective response that led to the rescue of eight of our shipmates, and I appreciate the professionalism and dedication shown by all who participated in the search efforts."

The Navy has said that the families of the missing sailors have been notified that they were unaccounted for after the crash. The names of the sailors have not been released. The crash remains under investigation.

The plane was conducting a routine transport flight carrying passengers and cargo from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to the USS Ronald Reagan at the time of the crash, according to the Navy.

The eight sailors rescued are in good condition, the Navy said.

The search for the missing sailors covered nearly 1,000 nautical miles and involved eight U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships as well as three helicopter squadrons and maritime patrol aircraft, the Navy said.