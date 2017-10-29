Navy Investigating Death of Green Beret as Possible Crime

Military criminal authorities are investigating the death of an Army Green Beret as a possible crime, a Navy spokesman said Sunday.

The spokesman, Ed Buice of Naval Criminal Investigative Services, identified the soldier as Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar. He said his case was transferred from the Army Criminal Investigation Command to the Navy on Sept. 25.

"I have no info on his cause and manner of death," Buice said, adding that the agency does not discuss details of ongoing investigations.

The New York Times reported that Melgar, 34, was found dead on June 4 in Bamako, Mali.