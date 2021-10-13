Navy recovers helicopter, remains of 5 from August crash

The Navy recovered the wreckage of a helicopter and the remains of five people last week more than a month after a crash off the coast of San Diego.

The MH-60S Seahawk that crashed Aug. 31 was recovered Friday, Naval Air Forces said in a statement Tuesday.

The helicopter and remains were at a depth of around 5,300 feet, it said.

The helicopter had six people aboard and was on the aircraft carrier the USS Abraham Lincoln when it crashed into the sea around 60 nautical miles off the San Diego coast, the military has said.

One person was rescued, and the other five were declared dead after days of searches by sea and air.

The ship that recovered the wreckage and remains arrived at San Diego on Sunday, and the bodies have been transferred to Delaware for identification, the military said.

The crash is under investigation The U.S. Third Fleet has said it was operating on deck before crashing into the sea.

The helicopter touched down on the flight deck of the carrier and experienced "side-to-side vibrations," and its main rotor struck the flight deck and it fell overboard, according to a Naval Safety Center summary of accidents.

Five other Abraham Lincoln sailors also were injured, but for the injuries were described as minimal for three of those people, the military said.