Since she was a young girl, Helen Cashell Baldwin was haunted by the mystery of what happened to the doomed Navy submarine USS R-12.

Baldwin’s father, Fredrick Edward Cashell, was one of 42 men who died in June 1943 when the submarine sank off the Florida Keys during a World War II training exercise. The R-12 was never found, and as Baldwin went from an 8-year-old girl to a 75-year-old woman, she all but lost hope that it would ever be discovered.

Helen Cashell Baldwin, left, with her father Fredrick Edward Cashell and her twin sister Muriel, right. Courtesy Helen Cashell Baldwin

“As a teenager, I found myself looking for him because there was never a funeral,” Baldwin said. “There was never a memorial service...There was nothing.”

But in 2011, a relative forwarded her a website claiming the missing submarine had been found. Ocean explorer Tim Taylor, who set up the site, wanted to get in touch with family members of the victims.

Within months of speaking with Taylor, Baldwin and her two siblings boarded a boat and headed out into the Atlantic with Taylor and his fellow explorer and now-wife Christine Dennison. Some 11 miles off the coast of Key West, Taylor took out his computer and pulled up drone images of the long-lost vessel – a sight that Baldwin said took her breath away.

Then they held a memorial service for her father and the other men who died aboard the R-12, tossing 42 roses into the water directly above where the sunken submarine lay at the bottom of the ocean.

“That was a completion of 70 years of waiting,” Baldwin, now 86, said, weeping as she spoke. “It was a life-changing experience.”

Helen Cashell Baldwin and her siblings Muriel and Ralph toss roses in the ocean above the Navy submarine USS R-12. Lost 52 Project

Taylor’s team has found a total of seven Navy submarines – five of which disappeared during World War II – bringing a measure of closure to hundreds of family members like Helen Baldwin.

Earlier this week, Taylor was honored with the Navy’s highest civilian award, the Navy Distinguished Public Service Medal. In all, his team is credited with discovering the final resting place of 288 men, all locked inside what had become sunken tombs on the ocean floor.

“Every one of these lost submarines, along with our other ships, to the U.S. Navy is a hallowed site,” Sam Cox, retired rear admiral and director of Naval History and Heritage command, said during the ceremony at the Navy Yard in Washington D.C.

“It's a last resting place of sailors who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our country, and in effect, it's the Arlington National Cemetery for the Navy.”