One soldier died and nine others were injured in a lightning strike Wednesday at an Army installation in Georgia, a Fort Gordon spokesperson said.

The lightning strike occurred during a field training exercise around 11 a.m. at Fort Gordon, near Augusta, the spokesperson, Anne Bowman, said.

The identity of the soldier who died was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Fort Gordon, McKenna Gate. U.S. Army

The conditions of the service members who were injured was not available Wednesday evening.

Range control reported around 11:10 a.m. that a lightning strike had occurred at one of their training exercises, Bowman said, and the fort’s emergency services department responded.

The injured soldiers were taken to Eisenhower Medical Center on post, she said.

The National Weather Service had forecast a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, and also on Thursday and Friday.