Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military spent almost $200,000 at Trump Turnberry between 2017 to 2019, according to documents that the Pentagon sent to Congress.
In a letter dated Sept. 12 to the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating military spending at Turnberry, the Pentagon acknowledged it had spent just over $184,000 at the president's Scottish resort. That sum included $124,579 in lodging and $59,730 in unidentified additional expenditures between August 9, 2017 to July 26, 2019. The average cost of a room was $189 a night, the Pentagon said.
In the two years prior, the Air Force spent about $64,000 at the hotel, according to the Pentagon.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., responded to the revelations in a statement on Wednesday, saying "it appears that U.S. taxpayer funds were used to purchase the equivalent of more than 650 rooms at the Trump Turnberry just since August 2017— or the equivalent of one room every night for more than one-and-a-half years."
The lawmakers called the Pentagon's disclosures "woefully inadequate," noting they failed to produce "any underlying invoices or travel records relating to spending" at the resort or at the local airport.
The committee first asked for the information in June. News of Air Force stays at the resort were first reported by Politico earlier this month.
According to the Washington Post, Trump's Scottish resort lost around $4.5 million in 2017. But as Politico reported, the resort's revenue increased by $3.1 million the following year.
The Pentagon also acknowledged that the Air Force had spent $16 million on fuel expenditures at Prestwick Airport between Jan. 20, 2017 and June 21, 2019.
"Although the Department asserted that it paid $3.38 per gallon for fuel, it did not provide any information on contemporaneous fuel rates at non-commercial sites, such as military bases elsewhere in Europe," Cummings and Raskin said.
The Democratic lawmakers have said that the airport has lost millions of dollars in revenue in recent years, and its existence is crucial to the golf resort's survival. The airport has also offered discounts and free rounds of golf to members of the U.S. military, they said, citing the Guardian.
The Oversight Committee is investigating whether the arrangement violates a clause in the Constitution which bars an office holder from profiting from their positions. The panel set a new deadline of Sept. 27 for the Pentagon to produce all invoices, contracts, agreements, and internal and external communications involving the arrangement.