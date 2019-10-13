Breaking News Emails
U.S. forces are preparing to withdraw further from northern Syria, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday.
The U.S. is "preparing to evacuate" about 1,000 troops from the area "as safely and quickly as possible," Esper told CBS' "Face the Nation," according to an excerpt of an interview set to air Sunday.
Esper said that the conflict between Turkish forces and U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters had become "untenable" for the U.S. military.
Turkey invaded northeastern Syria Wednesday after U.S. troops first pulled back from the area to clear the way for Turkish forces.
President Donald Trump’s decision to move U.S. forces from the region drew widespread international and domestic criticism.
"There will be serious consequences for our national security well beyond Syria," said Brett McGurk, former special presidential envoy for the global coalition to defeat ISIS and NBC News foreign affairs analyst, in response to Sunday morning's news.
"For now, may our people get out safely."