A Florida Congresswoman said that the family of a U.S. Green Beret killed in Niger last week was "astonished" when President Donald Trump said in a phone call that Sgt. La David T. Johnson "must've known what he signed up for."

Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Democrat, told NBC Miami affiliate WTVJ that she heard the president's comment to Johnson’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, on speaker phone as she rode with her and other family members to meet the body of Johnson, 25, of Miami Gardens, on Tuesday.

"He said, 'But you know he must've known what he signed up for,'" Wilson recounted Trump saying more than once during the 3-5 minute call to express his sympathy for Johnson's death.

"Everyone knows when you go to war you could possibly not come back alive but you don't remind a grieving widow of that. That's so insensitive," Wilson said.

Wilson confirmed the details of the call in an email to NBC News sent by a spokesperson Tuesday night. The statement from Wilson described Johnson’s family as "astonished" by Trump's comment.

"I wanted to curse him out. I asked the family to give me the phone so that I could, but they wouldn’t," Wilson said in the statement. "It was almost like saying, 'You signed up to do this, and if you didn’t want to die, shouldn’t have signed up.'"

Johnson was one of four U.S. service members killed in an ambush by militants in Niger that occurred on Oct. 4, where officials said they were participating in a train-and-advise mission with local forces. Johnson was found dead after initially being reported as missing after the attack.

The White House said Tuesday that the president had called the families of all four service members who were killed. "He offered condolences on behalf of a grateful nation and assured them their family's extraordinary sacrifice to the country will never be forgotten," the White House said.

Asked about Wilson's characterization of the call, a White House official said Tuesday night that "the President's conversations with the families of American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice are private."

Trump on Monday falsely claimed that former President Barack Obama didn’t call the families of fallen service members while he was in office, but when pressed admitted that he didn’t know Obama's practice. Former Obama administration officials, including former Attorney General Eric Holder, disputed Trump's claim.

Trump in a radio interview on Tuesday defended the claim by alluding to former Gen. John Kelly's son, a Marine who died in Afghanistan in November of 2010.

A current White House official told NBC News on Tuesday that Obama did not call Kelly after the death of his son. But a person familiar with the breakfast for Gold Star Families at the White House on May 30, 2011, told NBC News that Kelly and his wife attended the private event and were seated at first lady Michelle Obama's table.

Trump made the claim about Obama after he was asked why he had not made public statements about the four service members killed in Niger sooner.

A senior White House official said that the White House did not receive detailed information from the Defense Department about the four fallen soldiers until Oct. 12, and the vetting of that information was not completed by the White House Military Office until Monday.

News of the deaths of the three service members initially found dead after the ambush was reported by the Defense Department in a statement on Oct. 6, and the news of Johnson's death was reported by the department on Oct. 7.

A GoFundMe page to support scholarships for Sgt. La David T. Johnson and Myeshia Johnson's children had raised more than $130,000 as of early Wednesday morning.