Two U.S. airmen killed at Oklahoma Air Force base in training mission

By Mosheh Gains and Minyvonne Burke
Two of four airmen involved in an accident during a routine training mission on Thursday morning were killed.
The accident involved two aircraft, each carrying two airmen, at Vance Air Force Base in Garfield County, Oklahoma, the base said in a statement posted to its social media accounts. The "aircraft mishap," as the base called it, occurred around 9:10 a.m.
"Vance emergency response personnel are on scene to treat casualties and assist in recovery efforts," the statement read. "A safety investigation team will investigate the incident."
The names of the airmen were not immediately released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.