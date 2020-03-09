Two U.S. troops killed during raid on ISIS in Iraq

By Ben Kesslen and Courtney Kube
Two U.S. service members were killed during a mission to eliminate a stronghold of the Islamic State militant group, military officials said Monday.
The American troops were accompanying and advising Iraqi security forces during a raid Sunday in the mountains of north-central Iraq, according to a statement from the Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve.
The names of the deceased service members were not immediately released, pending notification of their families, the statement added.
