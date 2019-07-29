Breaking News Emails
Two U.S. servicemembers were killed in Afghanistan Monday when a member of the Afghan security forces opened fire on them, according to two U.S. military officials.
The shooting took place in Kandahar. The officials said the Afghan gunman was shot and wounded, and is currently in the custody of Afghan forces.
The unidentified U.S. service members were assigned to advise and assist Afghan forces but the attack didn't happen during combat, the officials said.
The deaths bring the number of U.S. troops killed in action in Afghanistan this year to 12; three others died from non-hostile acts. A total of 13 U.S. servicemembers were killed in hostile incidents last year, and two others died from non-hostile acts.
Nearly 60 U.S. troops have been wounded in action so far this year.
Cases of Afghan security personnel attacking U.S. troops, known as insider attacks, are relatively rare. In one of the most high-profile recent incidents, an Afghan guard opened fire at an October 2018 meeting attended by Gen. Austin Miller, the senior American commander in Afghanistan.
Miller escaped unharmed but Afghan Gen. Abdul Raziq, an American ally, was killed and two Americans were wounded.