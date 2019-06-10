Breaking News Emails
'Without Mexico ... Laredo is a ghost town'
Until Friday night, it looked like President Donald Trump would punish Mexico — and thus Laredo, Texas — with tariffs on all goods that come north across the border. That imminent threat was lifted when Trump said he had reached a deal with Mexico to stem immigration.
But many in Laredo worry the Trump administration’s ongoing trade fights could jeopardize the small border city's long-term prosperity.
"If you kneecap us with trade, you take the only leg we have to stand on. If we lose that, what do we have?" said James Gonzalez, the owner of an auto parts business in Laredo that has storefronts along the border.
Meantime, the Trump administration defended its deal with Mexico despite reports saying that little in it is new.
'Selfie strategy': Candidates have a reason for taking more fan photos than ever
If a voter meets a presidential candidate and no one is around to Instagram it, did it really happen?
With smartphones more ubiquitous than ever, candidates have had to adapt and find opportunities to satisfy the constant unquenchable demand for selfies.
Congress this week: What to watch
From voting on a resolution to enforce subpoenas against Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn, to calling former Watergate whistle-blower John Dean to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, here are some of the House Democrats moves to watch this week.
Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz shot in ambush attack
Ortiz was at a bar when he was shot in the back at nearly point-blank range Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.
The 43-year-old who helped lead Boston to three World Series titles, underwent surgery and is in stable condition, according to police.
Ortiz's father, Leo, said his son was out of danger and there was no damage to major organs.
"Big Papi will be around for a long time," Leo Ortiz said.
Plus
- The chickenpox vaccine may also significantly reduce a child’s risk of shingles, a new study finds.
- A crane collapse in Dallas killed at least one and injured six others.
- Hong Kong's leader indicated that her government will go forward with proposed changes to its extradition laws despite massive protests against them.
THINK about it
If you thought the first "Big Little Lies" was nearly perfect, it just got better with the addition of Meryl Streep, TV blogger Ani Bundel writes in an opinion piece.
Live BETTER
From beach volleyball to paddle boarding, here are five summer workouts that don't feel like work.
Quote of the day
"With everything we’re doing, at what point do we jab them enough that Mexico just gives us the middle finger?"
— Ruben Norton, a store owner in Laredo, Texas.
One inspiring thing
"Hadestown," a folk opera about a young couple's dark trek to the underworld, topped Broadway's Tony Awards on Sunday winning eight honors, including the top prize best musical.
"The Ferryman," British playwright Jez Butterworth's wrenching examination of a family during the sectarian violence in Northern Ireland in the 1980s, won best play and best director for Sam Mendes.
But actress Ali Stroker stole the show on Broadway's big night and made history by becoming the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony, for her role in "Oklahoma!"
“This award is for every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitation or a challenge, who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena,” she said in her acceptance speech. “You are.”
Watch actress' historic Tony Award acceptance speechJune 10, 201901:13
