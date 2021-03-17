Good morning, NBC News readers.

A shooting spree in the Atlanta area has left eight people dead, including six Asian women. Plus President Joe Biden is facing a growing challenge on immigration as the number of migrants at the border swells.

6 Asian women among 8 killed in Atlanta-area shootings

Eight people were killed, including six Asian women, after shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors that unfolded within an hour on Tuesday. A 21-year-old suspect was captured 150 miles south of Atlanta after a manhunt, authorities said.

Police said they are still investigating a motive, but the shootings raised fears that people of Asian descent were targeted in the attack.

New research released by Stop AAPI Hate, an advocacy group formed to prevent anti-Asian discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic, on Tuesday revealed that nearly 3,800 incidents were reported over the past year and that a disproportionate number of attacks were directed at women.

While it's still unclear if the attacks were racially motivated, out of an abundance of caution officials in New York City and Seattle said they were deploying additional police patrols to protect their Asian American communities.

Immigration challenges mount for Biden amid migrant influx

President Joe Biden is facing mounting challenges on the politically volatile issue of immigration as he navigates a growing humanitarian crisis on the border and pressure from within his own party to deliver on his promise to remake the system. As his administration responds, it is restricting the information Border Patrol agents can share with the media as a surge of migrants tests the agency's capacity at the southern border. By Sahil Kapur | Read more

Favorability of Black Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter central in jury screening for Derek Chauvin trial

While the facts in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd may be black and white, when it comes to jury selection the issues seem to have more to do with Black versus blue. Here’s our report on what we can learn from the jury selection process. By Janelle Griffith | Read more

What the heck is an NFT? And why is everyone talking about them?

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are suddenly everywhere in digital media. Once an obscure part of the broader blockchain technology world, they have boomed in recent months thanks to the sudden embrace of almost all corners of the art, entertainment and media worlds. By Ahiza García-Hodges and Diana Dasrath | Read more

OPINION: California's surprising recall effort is a warning to America's top governors

In order to get the country vaccinated, Biden needs the help of the states — especially governors. But the leaders of Texas, California, New York and Florida seem mostly focused on their political self-interests. By Susan Del Percio, Republican strategist | Read more

A golden ticket: Efforts to diversify Boston’s elite high schools spur hope and outrage

Exam schools loom large as symbols of opportunity and inequality in American public schools. Now, the nation’s twin crises are shaking them to their core. By Melissa Bailey, The Hechinger Report | Read more

BETTER: 3 light and bright Italian dishes for an easy weeknight dinner

Lemon? Check. Crispy skin? The delicious smell of fresh herbs as the bird roasts? Easy enough to make on a weeknight? Check, check and check again. By Giada De Laurentiis | Read more

Sing, mate, eat: Spring break, cicada-style.

In a few weeks, a natural spectacle will take place across much of the United States — one that is not found anywhere else in the world.

Billions of cicadas that have spent years patiently growing in complete darkness⁠⁠ will finally emerge, perfectly in sync, for a raucous party in the sun.

It's been 17 years, and the periodical insects, also known as Brood X, are back. Read the full story here.

