We have the latest on a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, an investigation into top soldiers sharing conspiracy theories on Facebook, and the struggle to reunite immigrant parents with their children.

At least 8 people killed in shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility, others injured; suspect also dead

The scene of a shooting at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis. WTHR

A gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday, killing at least eight people before killing himself, police confirmed overnight.

Several other people are being treated in hospital for gunshot wounds and other injuries — at least one is in a critical condition. The identity of the victims and the suspected shooter have yet to be released.

The shooting was reported at the FedEx facility shortly after 11 p.m. and officers arrived to an active shooter incident, police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook told reporters.

Cook said it was too early to tell if the shooter was an employee of the facility, and that an active investigation was underway. A motive was also unclear.

"This is a tragedy," she said.

Follow the latest updates here.

A U.S. special forces soldier watches Syrian Kurdish soldiers dismantle a fortification in the so-called "safe zone" on the border with Turkey near Tal Abyad, Syria on Sept. 6, 2019. Maya Alleruzzo / AP file

By Carol E. Lee with Anna Schecter | Read more

They're the most elite, lethally trained members of the U.S. military. And yet in secret Facebook groups they share misinformation about a "stolen" 2020 election, disparaging and racist comments about America's political leadership and even QAnon conspiracy theories.

'Nobody would tell me anything': Immigrant parents struggle to find children who crossed border alone

By Dasha Burns and Julia Ainsley | Read more

Nearly 20,000 children are in the care of the Department of Health and Human Services, as the agency scrambles to hire more people who can look after each child's welfare and placement in homes with parents or sponsors.

INTO AMERICA PODCAST: Is it time to abolish the filibuster?

By Trymaine Lee | Listen here

The filibuster has been weaponized and racialized — would American democracy be better off without it?

All eyes on Prince Harry as he returns to the U.K. for Prince Philip's funeral

By Rachel Elbaum | Read more

As Queen Elizabeth II and her family say their final farewells to Prince Philip on Saturday, it's Prince Harry’s return to the United Kingdom that has captured much of the public's attention.

Harry will not walk alongside his brother, Prince William, at the funeral as the world watches for evidence of a royal reconciliation or a continuing rift.

After the Riot: 100 days since the attack on the Capitol

By Frank Thorp V | Read more

In the 100 days since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, those who were inside have grappled with the fallout. This NBC News project includes portraits of those who experienced the attack first-hand.

OPINION: Biden's Russia sanctions are a good step. Here's what else we should do to stand up to Putin.

By David A. Andelman | Read more

By massing 40,000 troops near the border of Ukraine Russia's Vladimir Putin is testing the resolve of NATO and President Joe Biden. The West must show its mettle.

BETTER: Easing back into exercise? This 30-minute workout is perfect for beginners

By Anna Victoria | Read more

If you want to start exercising, but have no idea where to begin, this is the workout for you. It's low-impact and suitable for beginners.

One sweet thing

As preparations reach the final stage for the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday, the royal family released this picture of the Duke of Edinburgh with seven of his ten great-grandchildren.

See more here and watch live coverage of the funeral from 9.30 ET on NBC and NBC News Now.

