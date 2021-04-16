Good morning, NBC News readers.
At least 8 people killed in shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility, others injured; suspect also dead
A gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday, killing at least eight people before killing himself, police confirmed overnight.
Several other people are being treated in hospital for gunshot wounds and other injuries — at least one is in a critical condition. The identity of the victims and the suspected shooter have yet to be released.
The shooting was reported at the FedEx facility shortly after 11 p.m. and officers arrived to an active shooter incident, police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook told reporters.
Cook said it was too early to tell if the shooter was an employee of the facility, and that an active investigation was underway. A motive was also unclear.
"This is a tragedy," she said.
Friday's top stories
Exclusive: In secret Facebook groups, America's best warriors share racist jabs, lies about 2020, QAnon theories
By Carol E. Lee with Anna Schecter | Read more
They're the most elite, lethally trained members of the U.S. military. And yet in secret Facebook groups they share misinformation about a "stolen" 2020 election, disparaging and racist comments about America's political leadership and even QAnon conspiracy theories.
'Nobody would tell me anything': Immigrant parents struggle to find children who crossed border alone
By Dasha Burns and Julia Ainsley | Read more
Nearly 20,000 children are in the care of the Department of Health and Human Services, as the agency scrambles to hire more people who can look after each child's welfare and placement in homes with parents or sponsors.
INTO AMERICA PODCAST: Is it time to abolish the filibuster?
By Trymaine Lee | Listen here
The filibuster has been weaponized and racialized — would American democracy be better off without it?
All eyes on Prince Harry as he returns to the U.K. for Prince Philip's funeral
By Rachel Elbaum | Read more
As Queen Elizabeth II and her family say their final farewells to Prince Philip on Saturday, it's Prince Harry’s return to the United Kingdom that has captured much of the public's attention.
Harry will not walk alongside his brother, Prince William, at the funeral as the world watches for evidence of a royal reconciliation or a continuing rift.
After the Riot: 100 days since the attack on the Capitol
By Frank Thorp V | Read more
In the 100 days since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, those who were inside have grappled with the fallout. This NBC News project includes portraits of those who experienced the attack first-hand.
OPINION: Biden's Russia sanctions are a good step. Here's what else we should do to stand up to Putin.
By David A. Andelman | Read more
By massing 40,000 troops near the border of Ukraine Russia's Vladimir Putin is testing the resolve of NATO and President Joe Biden. The West must show its mettle.
BETTER: Easing back into exercise? This 30-minute workout is perfect for beginners
By Anna Victoria | Read more
If you want to start exercising, but have no idea where to begin, this is the workout for you. It's low-impact and suitable for beginners.
Also in the news ...
- 'There is never going to be justice for us': Daunte Wright's family speaks out as ex-officer makes first court appearance
- Florida Senate passes controversial 'anti-riot' bill pushed in wake of Black Lives Matter protests
- 12 still missing in Louisiana capsizing as Coast Guard declares 'major marine casualty'
- Attorneys for Black Army officer threatened by police criticize response as chief refuses to apologize
- CDC: About 5,800 'breakthrough infections' reported in fully vaccinated people
One sweet thing
As preparations reach the final stage for the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday, the royal family released this picture of the Duke of Edinburgh with seven of his ten great-grandchildren.
See more here and watch live coverage of the funeral from 9.30 ET on NBC and NBC News Now.
