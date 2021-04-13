Good morning, NBC News readers.

We have the latest from the scene in Minnesota and the reaction to the killing of Daunte Wright, plus analysis on President Joe Biden's gun reform plans and new moves to fight restrictions on voting.

Reeling from the killing of Daunte Wright, Minnesota community is angry and desperate for change

Evelyn Jarbah kneels as protesters take a moment of silence in Brooklyn Center, Minn, on Monday. Leah Millis / Reuters

Protests continued overnight over the latest police killing of a young black man, with locals calling for change and President Joe Biden calling for calm.

Daunte Wright, 20, was killed Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, about 10 miles from where George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis officer last May.

“Daunte Wright was unjustly murdered, and change needs to happen,” Elise Goodwin told NBC News in this piece from the scene of a rally outside Brooklyn Police Department Monday night where hundreds defied a 7 p.m. curfew.

In other developments:

Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believed the officer, identified as 26-year department veteran Kim Potter, "drew their handgun instead of their Taser."

President Biden called for "peace and calm" in the wake of Wright's death, adding "It's really a tragic thing that happened."

Wright joins a growing list of Black motorists who have died after having been pulled over by police.

A customer purchases a gun at Freddie Bear Sports on April 8, 2021 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Scott Olson / Getty Images

Biden's gun actions could have a positive, if limited, impact, experts say

By Rebecca Shabad | Read more

Those pushing for tighter gun restrictions say President Biden's proposals could lead to some reduction in gun violence but congressional action would be needed for substantial changes — a dim prospect in the closely divided Congress.

Top private law firms plan 'SWAT teams' to fight voting restrictions in court

By Jane C. Timm | Read more

More than a dozen top law firms have committed to join forces to challenge voting restrictions across the country, adding legal might to the corporate pressure campaign opposing Republican-led attempts to overhaul elections in the wake of former President Donald Trump's loss.

Veterans face uphill battle to receive treatment for 'burn pit' exposure

By Kenzi Abou-Sabe and Didi Martinez | Read more

A growing number of U.S. veterans say they have developed serious health ailments after facing prolonged exposure to flaming trash piles at overseas bases. But the Department of Veterans Affairs has denied about 75 percent of veterans' burn pit claims.

Khloe Kardashian missed chance at personal reflection over body image, critics say

By Doha Madani | Read more

A poolside photo of Khloe Kardashian began to circulate last week but quickly started to disappear after Kardashian expressed “unbearable” body image issues. Kardashian’s critics said she missed a chance for personal accountability.

OPINION: 'White Lives Matter' protests are failing across America. Here's one big reason why.

By Nandini Jammi | Read more

For tech activists who volunteer to track and get white supremacists removed from tech services, the failure of these rallies is the unsurprising result of lots of work.

BETTER: Some stress is actually good for you. Here's how to get better at dealing with it

By Stephanie Thurrott | Read more

You might think of stress as good or bad. Planning a wedding? Good stress, right? Losing your job? Bad stress. But that’s not exactly the right way to look at it.

You don’t need to sport eyewear routinely during Covid-19, experts say. If you want to grab eye protection anyway, here’s what they recommend.

One fun thing

Spam fills the shelves at Malama Market in Haleiwa, Hawaii, in December. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Are you a fan of Spam, the processed canned pork developed in the 1930s? If you are, the chances are you're from Hawaii.

According to the SPAM website, Hawaii residents consume 7 million pounds of Spam each year, putting it on restaurant and cafe menus across the state.

“People say all of the same things,” food historian Rachel Laudan told TODAY. “About how they wouldn't touch it, how it's awful … But when it comes to hot dogs, which they could say many of the same things about, they don't. So there's a puzzle for you.”

Read the story here.

