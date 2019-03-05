Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 5, 2019, 12:50 PM GMT By Petra Cahill

Good morning, NBC News readers.

The Senate is poised to pass a measure to halt President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration. Alabama takes stock of the tornadoes' deadly toll. And with more women than ever now freezing their eggs, we take an in-depth look at the risks and costs associated with the trend.

Here's what we're watching today.

McConnell: 'There will be enough votes to pass the resolution of disapproval'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., conceded Monday that he believes the opponents of Trump's declaration of a national emergency along the U.S.-Mexico border will have enough votes in the GOP-led Senate to pass a resolution aimed at blocking the move.

McConnell's comments came after Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., became the fourth Senate Republican to say that he expected to vote in favor of the resolution — a commitment that would ensure the measure would pass.

The move would be a major denunciation of the president from members of his own party and would set him up for the first veto of his presidency.

Tornado victims include 'sweetest little boy' and 'perfect' daughter

"She was the air in my lungs," David Thornton said about his 10-year-old daughter, Taylor, who was killed by the tornadoes that cut through eastern Alabama on Sunday.

Here is what we know so far about some of the 23 people, including multiple children, who died.

Carol Dean, right, embraces a friend as she sifts through the debris of her home in Beauregard, Alabama. Her husband was killed when a tornado destroyed their house on Sunday. David Goldman / AP

Freezing eggs offers women hope, but not everyone wins

In the past decade, egg freezing has undergone major technological improvements: a more reliable cooling method; better analysis of embryos prior to being implanted; more effective medications to stimulate the ovaries before retrieving eggs; and more.

But some experts are raising concerns that assisted reproductive technology, while constantly evolving, may not be keeping up with patients’ expectations.

“It’s an expensive lottery ticket,” said Dr. Emily Goulet, a Dallas infertility specialist. “If you win, you get the best payout ever: You get a child. But if you don’t win, you feel scammed.”

A year after two storage tank failures horrified thousands of women and fertility doctors, NBC News takes an in-depth look at some of the major issues around egg freezing: Who's on the hook when freezers go bad? Has technology changed since the failures? And, are women rethinking their plans in light of the risks and costs?

Plus

THINK about it

Keith Flint, The Prodigy's frontman, was innovative, dangerous and a parent's worst nightmare. Here's how he became a poster child for 90s counterculture, according to songwriter and journalist Jeff Slate.

Science + Tech = MACH

Here's why saving Earth from a rogue asteroid might be harder than we thought.

Live BETTER

Check this out: Here's a simple diet and exercise routine for thinner thighs. We promise...

Quote of the day

"It never crossed my mind that I would not be able to get pregnant when I was ready to be a mom, but here I am, almost $100,000 in debt with loans and still no baby."

— A 40-year-old clinical researcher from Wallingford, Conn. She is one of many women from age 19 to 60 who shared their stories about egg freezing with NBC News.

One fun thing

From a tiny squid to a giant humpback whale, see the winners of the 2019 Underwater Photography competition.

“He was very curious," photographer Francois Baelen said about the humpback whale he captured in this photo from Saint-Gille, Reunion Island. Francois Baelen / UPY 2019

Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.

If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — drop me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com

If you would like to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox Monday to Friday, please sign-up here. Thanks, Petra