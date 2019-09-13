Breaking News Emails
The top ten Democrats went head-to-head in their third debate, Bahamians brace for a possible second hit and NBC News talks to controversial influencer Caroline Calloway.
Democrats clash with front-runner Biden on health care, Obama's legacy, guns
The third Democratic presidential debate is in the books.
So who won? NBC News's Jon Allen and Lauren Egan take a look at how the candidates fared — from those who gave their campaigns a likely boost to those who mostly missed the mark — in this analysis piece.
There was plenty anticipation for the three frontrunners — former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — to appear alongside each other for the first time.
NBC News' Alex Seitz-Weld has the recap, laying out how the front-runners approached the third debate cautiously, which left room for the seven other candidates to hit their passion points — and take some jabs at the former vice president.
What was up with Biden and the record player comment? And how about the menacing response former Rep. Beto O'Rourke got to his statement that "hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15." (Video)
Check out the NBC News live blog from last night for the tidbits that you might have missed.
And it wouldn't be a debate without a fact check.
Democratic debate: Watch Castro go after Biden and Yang's 'big' surpriseSept. 13, 201902:42
Bahamas, ravaged by Dorian, braces for another possible hit
A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday for the Bahamas, less than two weeks after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Commonwealth's nation's northwest region as a Category 5 hurricane.
The National Weather Service issued an advisory warning that tropical storm conditions are expected in the northwest Bahamas, including the Abaco Islands, by late Friday.
Meantime, as Bahamians displaced by Dorian arrive in South Florida, the Bahamian community there has come together to help those in need.
“In the Bahamas we’re all family in some way. It saddens our hearts to know so many people have lost their lives,” said Tia Gibson, who has also been contributing to the relief efforts at Christ Episcopal Church in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood. "I just want to help."
Exclusive: Influencer Caroline Calloway speaks about grief, friendship and that viral article
Instagram influencer Caroline Calloway, the subject of a highly debated article written by her former friend and ghostwriter Natalie Beach, spoke to NBC News on Thursday just hours after learning her father had died — and sharing the news with her 800,000 followers.
Plus
- A 3-year old and a 13-year-old were the latest victims in a wave of fatal shootings near St. Louis that have killed at least 23 children this year.
- Google Earth helped officials discover the skeleton of a man missing for more than 20 years.
- The FBI has opened an investigation after millions in workers' direct-deposit pay vanished.
- Video surfaced of a new "SNL" cast member using an Asian slur on the same day the show was lauded for casting its first openly gay Asian American comedian.
- "I always look orange": President Donald Trump complained about energy-efficient light bulbs during a speech at a House Republican retreat dinner.
THINK about it
Trump doesn't have to build his wall when he has the Supreme Court, THINK contributor Michelle Chen writes in an opinion piece.
Science + Tech = MACH
One giant lift: A space elevator to the moon could be doable — and surprisingly cheap.
Quote of the day
"If it's a weapon that was designed to kill people on the battlefield, we're going to buy it back."
— Beto O'Rourke on gun control during the third Democratic debate
One surreal thing
When in Venice...
Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton visited an art exhibition in Venice, Italy, that's made entirely out of her private emails.
Asked about the email controversy that is believed to have contributed to her losing the 2016 election, Clinton called it “one of the strangest most absurd events in American political history.”
Hillary Clinton visits Venice artwork made up of her private emailsSept. 12, 201901:20
