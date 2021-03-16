Good morning, NBC News readers.

Exclusive: Biden aides ask U.S. officials to avoid provoking North Korea with heated rhetoric

When the Justice Department indicted three North Koreans on cybertheft charges in February and an assistant attorney general labeled North Korea "a criminal syndicate with a flag," some of President Joe Biden's top national security aides bristled, two senior administration officials told NBC News.

The rhetoric, the aides complained to the Justice Department, wasn't the toned-down type that senior officials had agreed just days earlier to use when speaking publicly about North Korea, and it risked antagonizing Pyongyang.

The episode underscores concern within the White House about stirring up a looming crisis that the new president has so far not had to contend with publicly, and it exposes tensions within the government over whether it's best to confront or ignore the North Korean nuclear threat.

But, as always, Pyongyang may prove hard to ignore.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, fired off her own rhetorical shot at the U.S. on Tuesday shortly after Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Japan on his first overseas trip to visit Asian allies.

"We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration," Kim said in remarks on the state news agency KCNA. "If it wants to sleep in peace for the coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step."

Glen Wilson / Warner Bros.

Analysis: This year's Oscars list sends a message to the old guard of Big Hollywood

The list of nominations for this year's Academy Awards is diverse, distinctive and reflective of the unusual pandemic year that created opportunities for streaming services and small-scale projects which might have otherwise been overshadowed by the usual glut of Hollywood blockbusters. But will anyone watch the actual awards show? By Daniel Arkin | Read more

With a looming surge in air travel, is it safe to go to the airport?

As more people get vaccinated and are anxious to hop on planes, can America's airports handle the onslaught of travelers? "It doesn't matter how clean the plane is if the airport isn't clean and healthy," said one airport director. By Harriet Baskas | Read more

Green groups launch $10 million pressure campaign

A coalition of environmental groups is launching a $10 million-plus ad campaign pressuring the Biden administration and Congress to spend trillions on climate change and clean energy as Washington gears up for its next fight over President Joe Biden's infrastructure and jobs plan. By Josh Lederman | Read more

OPINION: Here's the deal on Covid vaccine eligibility etiquette

Curious why your co-worker is eligible for the jab ahead of you? Too bad, it's really none of your business. By Caira Conner | Read more

She was arrested at a vigil. She hopes the viral photo helps force action on male violence.

Patsy Stevenson only intended to observe a tribute to Sarah Everard, the young British woman whose disappearance while walking home in London has captivated the nation. But when she was detained by police during their heavy-handed response to the vigil, Stevenson suddenly became a symbol of the protests themselves. By Yasmine Salam and Molly Hunter | Read more

BETTER: Need more zzz's? Try this 7-day sleep plan

Sleep affects everything from how we learn to our mood to immune system, so it's definitely worth moving sleep up a notch on your to-do list. By Margaret O'Malley | Read more

One fun thing

Even famous directors are excited to get back into movie theaters.

Chris Nolan, the director of "Inception" and "The Dark Knight" got in line along with other customers celebrating the reopening of theaters in Los Angeles county after months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the video here.

