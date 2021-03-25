Good morning, NBC News readers.

President Joe Biden will hold his first White House news conference this afternoon as gun violence, a migrant surge at the border and new provocations from North Korea threaten to hijack his administration's agenda.

Here's what to expect from that and everything else we're watching this Thursday morning.

Biden's first press conference offers opportunity — and risk

When President Joe Biden meets the press this afternoon it will be his first extensive grilling from a wide variety of news outlets since he was sworn in.

He's likely to try to focus on touting the benefits of his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package, his administration's aggressive vaccine campaign and his push for a massive infrastructure and climate change measure. But he won't be able to avoid tough questions about his administration's handling of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and whether he will use executive powers to address mass shootings.

The big risk for Biden is that he could inadvertently knock his hyper-disciplined White House messaging machine off-kilter, writes NBC News' senior political analyst Jonathan Allen.

Ahead of the news conference, the White House announced Thursday that it will direct $10 billion to expand vaccination access for low-income, rural and minority communities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. Much of the funding comes from the recently enacted American Rescue Plan, the Biden administration's massive Covid-19 relief package.

Thursday's top stories

KCNA / KNS via AFP - Getty Images

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles, U.S. and Japanese officials say

News of the launch comes after it was reported that the country fired at least one missile over the weekend, an action the U.S. downplayed. The test "threatens the peace and security of the region," Japan’s prime minister said Thursday. By Mosheh Gains, Abigail Williams and Dartunorro Clark | Read more

AstraZeneca says latest trial results show its vaccine is 76 percent effective after U.S. data 'concern'

The drug company had faced questions from U.S. health officials after concerns were raised that the previously reported efficacy rate for its Covid-19 vaccine may have relied on "outdated information." On Wednesday the company said that further analysis of its U.S. trial confirms the vaccine is safe and effective. By Phil Helsel | Read more

'Saddened but not surprised': Boulder residents say shooting is a reminder of a new reality

With its vistas of snow-capped mountains and university-town vibe, Boulder, Colorado, is often cited as one of the top cities in America to live. Even if Monday's mass shooting doesn't square with that image, for many residents the violence is another sad reminder that mass shootings can happen anywhere. "Where are you going to move to? There’s nowhere to go to get away from it," said one local. By Deon J. Hampton | Read more

PODCAST Into America: Justice for Black Farmers

Tucked inside the massive $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, is $5 billion worth of aid to help Black and disadvantaged farmers. In the latest episode of our Into America podcast, host Trymaine Lee talks to black farmers about why the aide may save them from foreclosure. By Trymaine Lee | Listen here

Vaccine tensions are rising in Europe. Experts say that's a problem for everyone

A spat between the United Kingdom and the European Union over the export of Covid-19 vaccines could not only jeopardize current inoculation campaigns but also undermine the fight against new variants, experts warn. "If trade restrictions and other supply-side bottlenecks prevent universal coverage, then this would indeed make us all less safe," one globe health analyst said. By Rachel Elbaum | Read more

BETTER: Anxious about life resuming around you?

Experts offer advice on how to slowly return to "normal." By Kerry Breen | Read more

Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.

Also in the news ...

SHOPPING

Thinking of adding a treadmill to your home gym? Here are expert-recommended safety features to look out for.

One sweet thing

After months apart because of the pandemic, grandparents have been counting down the days until they could see their grandkids again. NBC News' Lester Holt spotlights some of those sweet family reunions.

Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.

If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — send me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com

If you'd like to receive this newsletter Monday to Friday, please sign-up here.

Thanks, Petra