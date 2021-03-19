Good morning, NBC News readers.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris head to Georgia today to support Asian American leaders in the wake of the deadly shootings. U.S. and Chinese diplomats had an unusually testy exchange at the start of their first major summit of the Biden era. And a young climate activist takes her campaign under water.

Top U.S., China diplomats have public spat as Alaska summit opens

Well that didn't go as planned.

Top diplomats from the U.S. and China had a public blowup in front of reporters Thursday as the two global powers met in Alaska to discuss policy and attempt to restore ties that have become increasingly strained in recent years.

The atmosphere was expected to be tense because days earlier the U.S. had slapped sanctions on China for Beijing's crackdown on political freedoms in Hong Kong.

But what was supposed to be a traditional four-minute photo-op at the start of the high level talks turned into a diplomatic spat that lasted more than an hour.

The contentious on-camera exchanges between Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and their Chinese counterparts was a clear departure from the light pleasantries traditionally offered before diplomatic discussions.

U.S. officials said the two-day summit would continue, but accused the Chinese delegation of violating mutually agreed protocol.

It wasn't the Biden administration's only diplomatic dust-up this week.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin responded on Thursday to Biden's "killer" jab by saying America should look "into the mirror" at its own troubled past and recalled Moscow's ambassador to Washington. Putin also wished Biden good health "without irony."

Friday's top stories

Biden, Harris to meet with Asian American leaders in Georgia to offer support after shootings

The president and vice president were already planning to travel to Atlanta Friday to promote the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package and to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Protection. But in the wake of the deadly spa shootings, they shifted their plans to meet with Asian American leaders and hear about the impact of the attacks on their community. Meantime, sheriff's officials said they "regret any heartache" caused by a spokesman's "bad day" comment after the tragic shootings. By Lauren Egan | Read more

'Very promising' data shows vaccines may stop Covid transmission

While Biden said the U.S. is poised to hit the goal of administering 100 million vaccine shots by today, scientists are seeing promising indications that the jabs could prevent asymptomatic spread of the virus. But key questions remain. By Denise Chow | Read more

More than 500 migrant children have been in Border Patrol custody more than 10 days

As of Thursday, some border facilities in the Rio Grande Valley, the epicenter of the recent surge, held 10 times their capacity of migrants of all ages. By Julia Ainsley | Read more

OPINION: The GOP's voter suppression crusade is costing them donors. This is why they won't stop.

They now believe keeping people from the polls and pleasing Donald Trump is more fundamental to holding onto power than funding their own campaigns, communication strategist Ashley Pratte writes in an opinion piece.

As rape allegations rock Australia's Parliament, thousands of women say enough is enough

A series of sexual assault allegations against men in Australia's halls of power have triggered dozens of "March 4 Justice" protests across the country this week. "It’s a Parliament problem, it’s an Australian problem, it’s a global problem," said one of the protest organizers. By Nick Baker | Read more

BETTER: These fruits and vegetables contain the most pesticide residue, 'Dirty Dozen' report finds

Check out this cheat sheet on which fruits and vegetables are best to splurge on for organic, and which ones you can buy conventionally-grown. By Julie Pennell | Read more

One fun thing

Mauritian marine scientist and activist, Shaama Sandooyea, 24, journeyed to a remote part of the Indian Ocean in support of the Friday for Futures Global Climate Strike.

