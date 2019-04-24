Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 24, 2019

Border Patrol finds abandoned toddler with phone number on his shoes

U.S. Border Patrol agents found a 3-year-old migrant alone in a cornfield at the border between Mexico and Texas on Tuesday morning, according to Customs and Border Protection officials.

The boy, who was in distress and crying when agents found him in the Rio Grande Valley, was identified only by a phone number and his name written on his shoes, the officials said.

The agents have taken the boy to a U.S. border station and are trying to find his parents or anyone who might be able to provide more information.

Meantime, the armed group that had been acting as vigilante border enforcers in New Mexico has vacated its camp after land owners asked it to leave.

A U.S. border agent carries the three-year-old boy found in a cornfield in the Rio Grande Valley near Brownsville, Texas, on Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Sri Lanka investigates possible ISIS involvement in Easter Sunday bombings

Sri Lankan authorities are investigating what role international terrorist networks may have played in a string of suicide bombings on Easter Sunday after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the gruesome attack.

The death toll from the blasts, which targeted churches and hotels across the island nation, has risen to 359 people, police said, including 39 foreigners. See images from Sri Lanka's national day of mourning.

A woman mourns at Sellakanda Catholic cemetery in Negombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

Biden voted with the NRA when the Senate, and the nation, were very different

With former Vice President Joe Biden expected to announce his presidential bid tomorrow, we take a look at how one vote from 1986 may come back to bite him on the campaign trail.

Gun control is an area of Biden's decades-long record in public life in which he has been consistently in line with the values of today's Democratic Party.

Still, potential political dangers lurk, even on his signature issue — and that's a vote in favor of a bill that the NRA has called "the law that saved gun rights" in America.

Scammers have turned Instagram into a showroom for luxury counterfeits

Instagram is failing to clamp down on the abuse of its platform by groups of organized criminals promoting counterfeit luxury products including shoes, handbags, clothes and sunglasses, according to research by analytics firm Ghost Data.

The research, seen exclusively by NBC News, shows that the number of accounts involved in counterfeiting activities linked to brands including Gucci, Chanel, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton and Dior has almost tripled over the last three years.

"If you go down Madison Avenue, you’ll see stalls set up selling all kinds of counterfeit products like Chanel bags. Instagram opens these stalls to the whole world," said one New York-based fashion consultant. Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

Kushner says Russian meddling amounted to 'a couple of Facebook ads'

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Tuesday that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation was worse for the country than Russian electoral interference.

"I think the investigations and all of the speculation that’s happened for the last two years has had a much harsher impact on our democracy than a couple of Facebook ads," Kushner said at the Time 100 Summit.

That's at odds with Mueller's redacted report which said that Russian Facebook ads reached as many as 126 million people.

Shortly after the interview, Trump tweeted praise for Kushner's appearance.

"Great interview by Jared," Trump wrote. "Nice to have extraordinarily smart people serving our Country!"

Anyone but Trump would have been indicted for the acts described in the Mueller report, Hillary Clinton says.

for the acts described in the Mueller report, Hillary Clinton says. North Korea's Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia for another high profile summit, this time with President Vladimir Putin.

for another high profile summit, this time with President Vladimir Putin. These five charts show how bad the student loan debt situation is.

Trump won't be the only one skipping the White House Correspondents' Association dinner this year. No other administration officials will attend the annual black-tie event either.

A woman died in an over-the-rim fall inside Grand Canyon National Park on Tuesday, becoming the fifth death at the park this year.

Trump's tweets reveal how little he understands impeachment, writes Steve Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

Confessions of a social media addict: Here's what helped me quit.

Want to go to the movies? There's an airplane for that.

In a world of $16 movie ticket prices and overwhelming on-demand video options, some consumers have embraced binge-watching at 30,000 feet.

"Movies on a plane? What better way to spend a 16-hour flight? There's no excuse. There's nowhere else for me to go," said one frequent flier.

Laughter, tears and shock as passengers watch in-flight movies. Jamie Coe / for NBC News

